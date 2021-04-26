Russia Sees Honduras as Promising Partner in Latin America - Lavrov

Russia highly values its relations with Honduras and considers the Latin American country to be a promising regional partner, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Russia highly values its relations with Honduras and considers the Latin American country to be a promising regional partner, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We attach great importance to the development of our relations with Honduras. We consider your country a promising partner for Russia in Latin America.

I expect to discuss today the prospects for our bilateral relations, which we consider very, very positive, as well as to hear your assessments of the situation in the region and to consider contacts between our delegations at the UN," Lavrov said at the meeting with Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales.

Lavrov's sentiment was echoed by his Honduran counterpart.

"We hope that our relations will develop further, they are of key importance for our country," Rosales said.

The Honduran foreign minister is currently on a three-day working visit to Russia.