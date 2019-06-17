Russia sees recent protests in Hong Kong over an extradition bill as an internal affair of China and is not going to interfere, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russia sees recent protests in Hong Kong over an extradition bill as an internal affair of China and is not going to interfere, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"This is China's internal affair, definitely, we are not going to interfere in this," Peskov said, when asked about the Kremlin's opinion on the situation in Hong Kong.