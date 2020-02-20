UrduPoint.com
Russia Sees Increased Threat From Large-Scale Cyberattacks - Putin

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:18 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of being prepared in advance for threats from information warfare tools, which are continuously increasing in power and are facilitating more large-scale cyberattacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of being prepared in advance for threats from information warfare tools, which are continuously increasing in power and are facilitating more large-scale cyberattacks.

"With the rapid development of digital technologies, the power of information weapons will certainly only increase. We need to not only take this into account but also accordingly base our work in advance to protect Russia's interests," Putin said in an annual address to intelligence leadership.

The President noted the increasing sophistication of acts perpetrated in the field of cyber-warfare and the importance of keeping the threat in focus.

"Over the past few years, we have been witnessing an increase in threats to the field of information security. And last year's collegium objectively talked about the frequent cases of large-scale and coordinated cyberattacks," he said to the FSB assembly.

