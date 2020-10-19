Russia Sees Interest in Over 1.2Bln Doses of Sputnik Vaccine Globally - RDIF Deputy CEO

Russia is seeing interest in more than 1.2 billion doses of its SPUTNIK V coronavirus vaccine, with about 200 million doses potentially going to Latin American countries, the first deputy CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Anatoly Braverman, said Monday

"In general, the global interest is now exceeding 1.2 billion doses. This is the demand from the countries in the entire world. We can see that about 200 million doses may go to the Latin American countries. We are working actively with our partners from Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela," Braverman told a briefing.