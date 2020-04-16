UrduPoint.com
Russia Sees Kiev-Donbas Detainee Exchange As Positive - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:52 PM

Russia sees the detainee exchange between Kiev and Donbas as a positive step in line with last year's decisions of the Normandy Four, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russia sees the detainee exchange between Kiev and Donbas as a positive step in line with last year's decisions of the Normandy Four, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik.

The exchange took place earlier on Thursday in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

"We see the exchange that took place as positive, this is a step in the right direction toward complying with the decisions of he Paris summit of the Normandy Four in December last year," Rudenko said.

He added that Moscow was expecting that there would be new agreements reached at the next meeting of the Minsk Contact Group scheduled for April 22.

