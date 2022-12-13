UrduPoint.com

Russia Sees Last Week's Consultations In Istanbul As Useful But Difficult - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Russia sees consultations with the United States in Istanbul on normalizing the work of embassies and removing irritants in bilateral relations as useful but difficult, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

Last Friday, consultations were held in Istanbul at the level of the department directors of Russian and US foreign ministries on the normalization of the work of the embassies.

"We assess them (consultations) as useful, but difficult.

The conversation was business-like, progress is minimal and, by and large, it is on secondary issues. There is no progress on the main issues that relate to the functioning of foreign agencies and visa cases, and staff rotations," Ryabkov told reporters.

Both sides have intentions to continue such consultations, he said.

"We don't have specific terms, dates, let alone agreements on the spot. It's still premature, this will all be, of course, next year," he added.



