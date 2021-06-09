UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russia believes the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals' (IRMCT) conviction of Ratko Mladic is the continuation of a politicized approach adopted by the preceding Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, judges of the Appeals Chamber of the IRMCT affirmed the life imprisonment sentence of the former commander of Bosnian Serbs Mladic. At the same time, the Mladic was not found guilty of genocide of around 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys in the town of Srebrenica.

"The publicized verdict against Ratko Mladic is the continuation of the politicized approach adopted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Formal Yugoslavia," Kuzmin said during a UN Security Council meeting on the issue. "It has become a vivid stain on the reputation of the Residual Mechanism [IRMCT] now."

"Pretty soon, it will be 30 years that we have seen a biased and costly Hague machinery of justice methodically grind the lives of the participants of the Balkan war," he added.