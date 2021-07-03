MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) NATO's exercises on potential use of nuclear arms add to the military threats Russia is facing, according to the country's national security strategy, which was approved by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

"The military dangers and the military threats Russia is facing are bolstered by attempts to put pressure on Russia, its allies and partners, the build-up of NATO's military infrastructure next to the Russian borders, increased espionage activity, exercises that practice use of large military groups and nuclear weapons against Russia," the strategy reads.

"Destructive forces abroad and inside the country try to exploit existing socioeconomic challenges in Russia to foster negative social processes, spark conflicts between different ethnic groups and nationalities," it adds.