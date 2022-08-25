Russia Sees Need to Intensify Dialogue Among Five Nuclear-Weapon States - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia believes it is crucial for the five nuclear-weapons states to intensify dialogue, deputy head of the Russian delegation to the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Andrei Belousov said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Russia believes it is crucial for the five nuclear-weapons states to intensify dialogue, deputy head of the Russian delegation to the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Andrei Belousov said on Thursday.

"It is equally important to intensify interaction among the nuclear powers themselves - the nuclear five," Belousov told journalists.

The NPT conference held in New York is the only forum in which nuclear states discuss a range of issues directly related to nuclear disarmament, he added.

Yet despite the urgency of the matter, US officials are in no hurry to resume dialogue, despite their strong statements to the contrary at the highest level, according to Belousov.

Until now, the parties to the NPT conference have not been able to reach consensus, with Ukraine being one of the biggest points of contention, he said.

The NPT Review Conference, which takes place every five years, is being held in New York from August 1-26 amid growing tensions among nuclear-armed states.