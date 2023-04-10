Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russia Sees Need To Strengthen International Legal Regime Established By BTWC - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Russia Sees Need to Strengthen International Legal Regime Established by BTWC - Moscow

The Commission of the Russian parliament on the biological program in Ukraine in its final report on Monday noted the need to strengthen the international legal regime established by the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The Commission of the Russian parliament on the biological program in Ukraine in its final report on Monday noted the need to strengthen the international legal regime established by the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC).

"With regard to the facts of work carried out in laboratories on the territory of Ukraine in violation of the BTWC, the Commission confirms its position in favor of the urgent need for a comprehensive strengthening of the international legal regime established by the BTWC," the report said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Malta&#039;s Minister of Foreig ..

RAK Ruler receives Malta&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs an ..

14 minutes ago
 Louisville Police Say 5 Confirmed Dead, 8 People B ..

Louisville Police Say 5 Confirmed Dead, 8 People Being Treated at Hospital After ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Researchers Discover Bacteria With Ability ..

Russian Researchers Discover Bacteria With Ability to Decompose Oil - University

14 minutes ago
 SP visits Gurdwara, inspects security arrangements ..

SP visits Gurdwara, inspects security arrangements

14 minutes ago
 West Bank violence claims lives of Palestinian tee ..

West Bank violence claims lives of Palestinian teen, British Israeli mother

19 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns Quetta blast

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.