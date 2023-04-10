Russia Sees Need to Strengthen International Legal Regime Established by BTWC - Moscow

The Commission of the Russian parliament on the biological program in Ukraine in its final report on Monday noted the need to strengthen the international legal regime established by the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC)

"With regard to the facts of work carried out in laboratories on the territory of Ukraine in violation of the BTWC, the Commission confirms its position in favor of the urgent need for a comprehensive strengthening of the international legal regime established by the BTWC," the report said.