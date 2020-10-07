Russia Sees No Breakthroughs in Relations With US Regardless of Election Outcome - Antonov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020)

"I have to admit we should not expect any serious breakthroughs on the US-Russia track regardless of today's administration in the White House or the one that will be there after November 3," Antonov said. "We have to be ready that it will require a lot of time to stabilize US-Russia relations, to straighten these ties. And only then can we talk about a period of improvement in US-Russia relations... If we manage to achieve anything, these, of course, will be small but positive steps."