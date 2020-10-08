Russia Sees No Breakthroughs in Relations With US Regardless of Election Outcome - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russia does not anticipate any significant breakthroughs in its relations with the United States regardless of the outcome of the November presidential election, and believes only minor progress is possible, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"I have to admit we should not expect any serious breakthroughs on the US-Russia track regardless of today's administration in the White House or the one that will be there after November 3," Antonov said. "We have to be ready that it will require a lot of time to stabilize US-Russia relations, to straighten these ties. And only then can we talk about a period of improvement in US-Russia relations... If we manage to achieve anything, these, of course, will be small but positive steps."

Antonov underscored that the talks between the countries' presidents play a vital role in the stabilization of US-Russian relations.

"Recently, there have been seven telephone talks during which the issues were being solved and some concrete problems have been solved which allowed us here on the ground to implement presidents' agreements including in energy area, and providing assistance to each other during the fight against the pandemic," the ambassador said.

Antonov said there is no morning that goes by in Washington without waking up to articles mentioning the name Russian President Vladimir Putin and disagreements between Washington and Moscow.

The ambassador also said both US parties are using the topic of Russia to get votes in the upcoming elections.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he would like US-Russia relations to be normalized and has expressed his intention to develop cooperation in various spheres of mutual interests. However, relations between the two countries have hit an all-time low during the Trump administration.