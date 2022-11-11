UrduPoint.com

Russia Sees No Changes In Kiev's Position On Negotiations With Moscow - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Russia does see any changes in Kiev's position on holding a dialogue with Moscow, Ukraine still does not want negotiations, so the special military operation continues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We do not see (changes in Kiev's position). Kiev does not want to hold negotiations. The special military operation continues," Peskov said.

 Earlier in the week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy laid out the conditions for peace negotiations with Russia, which include restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the UN Charter, "compensation for all damages caused by the war" and guarantees that the conflict "will not happen again," among other things.

In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open for talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reiterated Russia's position saying that Moscow had not refused to conduct talks.

