Russia Sees No Direct Link Between Constitutional Committee, Idlib Situation - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Moscow does not see any direct connection between the work of the Moscow does not see any connection between the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee the situation in Idlib, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, said.

"We do not see a direct link between the political process and the situation in that province as some of our partners are trying to portray it, saying that there will be no political process until the issue of Idlib is solved," Gatilov said in an interview with Russian Izvestia newspaper.

According to the diplomat, it is wrong to make the constitutional process dependent on the situation "on the ground."

"Those who are trying to speculate on this issue, threatening to undermine the politician process, because Damascus controls its territory, are probably not very interested in the success of the constitutional committee's work," he added.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 to work toward drafting a new constitution.

The committee failed to reach a mutually beneficial solution to the Syrian crisis during the two sessions convened so far due to disagreements between various factions. The third round of talks is currently being planned.

