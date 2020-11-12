Russia Sees No Evidence of Anyone Trying to Violate Karabakh Agreements - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Thursday that the Karabakh ceasefire agreement would be implemented.

"I am sure that the integrity of this agreement will be preserved and it will be implemented.

At least, I see that multiple political forces in Armenia understand what happens and make proper conclusions," Lavrov said at a press conference, noting that Russia sees no evidence of anyone trying to violate the agreements.