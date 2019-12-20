(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russia does not see any grounds for concerns over North Korea's latest missile tests, as no missiles with a range above medium have been fired, the country believes that Pyongyang's steps are only aimed at strengthening its defense capacity, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday.

The North Korean academy of National Defense Science announced on December 14 that it had conducted a missile test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground after conducting another one at the same location on December 7.

"They are conducting tests from time to time. We do not see any grounds for concerns here, regarding the recently tested products. This is a normal process of strengthening a country's defense capacity. Nothing related to nuclear issues or missiles of a medium range or a range that is above medium has been revealed, so there is no ground for some specifically dramatic assessments," Ryabkov said.