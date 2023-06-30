Russia Sees No Grounds For Grain Deal Extension - Lavrov
Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 01:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Russia does not see any real grounds for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"Therefore, I don't see what arguments those who would like to continue this Black Sea initiative have, because, as I said, it has long become commercial in terms of Ukrainian grain," Lavrov told reporters.