Russia Sees No Grounds to Fully Halt Air Travel With China - Golikova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russia sees no reasons to fully stop air service with China amid the threat of the spread of deadly coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Monday.

"We see no reason at this point to close the flight service with the People's Republic of China completely," Golikova said at a briefing in Moscow.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has so far killed 362 people and infected over 17,000 others.