Russia Sees No Need To Create New Formats Of Ukrainian Conflict Settlement - Lavrov

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:28 PM

Russia sees no need to create new formats of settlements of the Ukrainian conflict besides the Normandy Four, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Russia sees no need to create new formats of settlements of the Ukrainian conflict besides the Normandy Four, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Russia believes it is not necessary to "create some new formats," Lavrov told reporters, adding that "there is the Normandy format.

"

According to the Russian top diplomat, the US can influence Kiev when it comes to the implementation of Minsk agreements "more than anyone else."

