UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sees No Need To Revise Dayton Agreement On Bosnia And Herzegovina - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Russia Sees No Need to Revise Dayton Agreement on Bosnia and Herzegovina - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russia sees no need to revise the Dayton Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially if such attempts are made from abroad, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"At talks at the [Bosnia and Herzegovina's] Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at a meeting with the chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mr.

[Milorad] Dodik, we reaffirmed the Russian Federation's principled and firm support for the Dayton Agreement, which ensures the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina and guarantees broad constitutional powers for its constituent peoples and equal rights for all the three constituent peoples. We see no need to revise the Dayton Agreement, especially when relevant initiatives come from outside Bosnia," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bisera Turkovic.

Related Topics

Russia Dayton Bosnia And Herzegovina All From Agreement

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 84 Li ..

17 minutes ago

India faces daily loss of Rs 3,500 crore as farmer ..

16 minutes ago

DPO inspect police station

16 minutes ago

PNSC achieves topline growth in first quarter

16 minutes ago

Wheat cultivation completed over 89.7 percent, gra ..

16 minutes ago

UK Saw Sharpest Annual Employment Drop Since 2010 ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.