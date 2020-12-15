Russia Sees No Need to Revise Dayton Agreement on Bosnia and Herzegovina - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russia sees no need to revise the Dayton Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially if such attempts are made from abroad, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"At talks at the [Bosnia and Herzegovina's] Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at a meeting with the chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mr.

[Milorad] Dodik, we reaffirmed the Russian Federation's principled and firm support for the Dayton Agreement, which ensures the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina and guarantees broad constitutional powers for its constituent peoples and equal rights for all the three constituent peoples. We see no need to revise the Dayton Agreement, especially when relevant initiatives come from outside Bosnia," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bisera Turkovic.