MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Mexico has an ideal reputation in solving international problems and there are no obstacles to its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

On Thursday, Lavrov visited Mexico, where he met with his counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard.

"Mexico is one of the region's leading countries and has an impeccable reputation in approaches to international matters, including in strategic stability, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and, most importantly, respect for fundamental principles of the UN Charter ... There's no obstacle to the adoption of the resolution on Mexico's membership in the UN Security Council by consensus," Lavrov told reporters after the meeting with Ebrard on Thursday.

The Russian minister expressed hope that Moscow and Mexico City will boost cooperation in the United Nations when Mexico gets a non-permanent seat in the Security Council.

"We hope to even closer cooperate with our Mexican friends in the UN, when, in addition to other issues reviewed by the General Assembly and other agencies, they will be directly engaged in issues, related to the Security Council," Lavrov added

Mexico has been a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council four times: in 1946, 1980-1981, 2002-2003 and 2009-2010.