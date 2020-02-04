UrduPoint.com
Russia Sees No Obstacles For Normal Relations With Sweden - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:28 PM

Russia Sees No Obstacles for Normal Relations With Sweden - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief on Tuesday, following talks with his Swedish counterpart, that nothing prevented the country from having normal relations with Sweden.

"To be honest, we see no obstacles to normal relations. As Mrs.

Minister said, there are differences, but they should not prevent joint work," Lavrov said after talks with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

In the beginning of the talks, Lavrov has already pointed to Russia's readiness to cooperate for improving the bilateral relations, which are currently "not in the best shape."

