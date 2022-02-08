Russia Sees No Point in Reacting to US Ideas About Sanctions - Senior Diplomat

Moscow sees no point in reacting to Washington's ideas about sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that US lawmakers have lost touch with reality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Moscow sees no point in reacting to Washington's ideas about sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that US lawmakers have lost touch with reality.

"It has long been clear to everyone that US lawmakers have lost touch with reality, they live in the realm of their own phobias regarding our country, stamp ... plans to contain Russia on all fronts and for any reason and without. We see no point in reacting to the next initiatives of the Capitol in this regard," Pankin said.

In late January, US congressmen presented a new draft anti-Russia sanctions project, targeting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, at least three financial institutions, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other representatives of the leadership, among others.

The Russian government has consistently expressed the view that imposing sanctions is not a productive approach to international relations.