Russia Sees No Political Will on Parties to End Clashes in Karabakh - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Armenia and Azerbaijan lack the political will needed to end the ongoing fighting around the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The [OSCE] Minsk Group is ready to facilitate [the ceasefire], but one important condition for the success of the Minsk Group facilitation is the political will of the parties themselves. Unfortunately, so far, we have heard certain statements... which testified that we are not there yet," Nebenzia said.

Earlier on Thursday, the leaders of Russia, the United States and France - the co-chairing countries of the Minsk Group - called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and for Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume negotiations without preconditions.

Nebenzia expressed hope that the joint statement will serve as a "game-changer" in the situation on the ground.

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in a conflict over the Armenian-majority region of Nagorno Karabakh after it proclaimed independence from what was the Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan.

On Sunday morning, clashes occurred in Nagorno Karabakh with both sides accusing the other of carrying out provocations. Armenia declared martial law and general mobilization, while Azerbaijan declared partial martial law and partial mobilization. Azerbaijan has closed its airports to all international air traffic except Turkey, which has pledged support to Baku.