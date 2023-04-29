UrduPoint.com

Russia Sees No Progress In Implementing Its Part Of Grain Deal - Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Russia Sees No Progress in Implementing Its Part of Grain Deal - Deputy Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) There are no tangible results that would indicate that Russia's demands under the Black Sea Grain Initiative have been met, but there is still time before the grain deal expires, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said, speaking about the prospects for extending the deal beyond May 18.

"Assessments of the progress have been outlined. Today we are at the end of April, we still have time. For now, I will repeat what we are saying publicly at different levels ” we have no concrete results that would indicate progress in meeting our demands," Vershinin said.

Russia is "being told about the efforts," he said, adding that the country appreciates the efforts, "but we need results, and there are no results."

