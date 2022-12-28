UrduPoint.com

Russia Sees No Prospects For Resuming Counterterrorist Cooperation With US - Diplomat

December 28, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) There are no prospects for resuming counterterrorist cooperation between Russia and the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Once again, we have to recall that our dialogue with the US concerning counterterrorism, which was carried out under the auspices of the foreign ministries in 2018-2019 and demonstrated its relevance and benefit, was curtailed by the US side under a far-fetched pretext long before the beginning of the special military operation," Syromolotov said.

The deputy foreign minister also said that Russia is convinced of the importance of practical cooperation on such a sensitive topic for global security with a wide range of interested partners.

However, the country will not impose itself as a reliable ally in the fight against terrorism.

"Judging by the content of the recently updated US national security strategy, Washington intends to cooperate in counterterrorism selectively ... Such an approach significantly narrows the possibilities for a full-fledged resumption of our cooperation. Therefore, such prospects are not yet visible," Syromolotov added.

On August 1, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats chief, Vladimir Tarabrin, said that a similar situation has unfolded with the European Union, because the last round of EU-Russia consultations on anti-terror measures was held in October 2019.

