Russia Sees No Reason to Be Alarmed Over Talks With US, NATO - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Russia sees no reason to be alarmed over the pace of security guarantees' negotiations with the United States and NATO, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

"The work continues, it will be continued tomorrow, we are focused on achieving results in the form of the negotiation process itself, and the agreements that we informed in advance in terms of setting out our position, I see no cause for alarm," Zakharova told the Channel One Russia.