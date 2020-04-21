UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sees No Reasons To Introduce Boundary Regime With Belarus - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:01 PM

Russia Sees No Reasons to Introduce Boundary Regime With Belarus - Lavrov

Russia currently sees no reasons to introduce a boundary regime with neighboring Belarus, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, reaffirming the country's commitment to the treaty on the creation of the Union State, ratified in 1999

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Russia currently sees no reasons to introduce a boundary regime with neighboring Belarus, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, reaffirming the country's commitment to the treaty on the creation of the Union State, ratified in 1999.

"We see no reason [to set boundaries]. We are interested in seeing the Union State develop in full conformity with the principles ... enshrined in the 1999 Union Treaty. Among other principles, there is an obligation of the parties to create equal conditions for citizens of Belarus and Russia in any sphere of life. In most areas, such equal rights were formalized by separate agreements and treaties," Lavrov said at a roundtable meeting with members of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

On April 2, 1996, Russia and Belarus signed an agreement to create the Commonwealth of Russia and Belarus in order to enhance mutual integration in various spheres. A year later, the commonwealth was transformed into the Union of Russia and Belarus. In December 1999, the leaders of the two countries signed an agreement to create the Union State of Russia and Belarus, and on January 26, 2000, the agreement came into force after having been ratified by both countries' parliaments.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus January April December Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia Ready to Restore Diplomatic Ties With Georg ..

2 minutes ago

Sanitizing walk-through gates install in hospital

2 minutes ago

Virus-Free Costa Deliziosa Cruise to Dock in Genoa ..

2 minutes ago

China provides medical aid to Palestine to fight C ..

3 minutes ago

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) notif ..

3 minutes ago

Ulema calls on DC

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.