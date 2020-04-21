Russia Sees No Reasons to Introduce Boundary Regime With Belarus - Lavrov

Russia currently sees no reasons to introduce a boundary regime with neighboring Belarus, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, reaffirming the country's commitment to the treaty on the creation of the Union State, ratified in 1999

"We see no reason [to set boundaries]. We are interested in seeing the Union State develop in full conformity with the principles ... enshrined in the 1999 Union Treaty. Among other principles, there is an obligation of the parties to create equal conditions for citizens of Belarus and Russia in any sphere of life. In most areas, such equal rights were formalized by separate agreements and treaties," Lavrov said at a roundtable meeting with members of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

On April 2, 1996, Russia and Belarus signed an agreement to create the Commonwealth of Russia and Belarus in order to enhance mutual integration in various spheres. A year later, the commonwealth was transformed into the Union of Russia and Belarus. In December 1999, the leaders of the two countries signed an agreement to create the Union State of Russia and Belarus, and on January 26, 2000, the agreement came into force after having been ratified by both countries' parliaments.