Russia Sees No Risks of Transnistria Conflict Escalation - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Moscow does not see any risks of the Transnistria conflict escalation, and favors its peaceful settlement with respect for the Moldovan territorial integrity and the region's special status, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"We do not see any risks in Transnistria, our position remains the same: we advocate a peaceful settlement of the Transnistria problem, with respect for the territorial integrity of Moldova and the special status of this region in its composition," Rudenko told reporters, answering whether Russia sees the risks that the situation in Transnistria can develop according to the Ukrainian scenario.

On Friday, Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Chisinau, Oleg Vasnetsov, due to statements by the acting commander of the Russian Central Military District, Rustam Minnekaev, about the oppression of the Russian-speaking population in Transnistria. The Moldovan authorities believe that these statements are unfounded and contradict the Russian position on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova within internationally recognized borders.