Russia Sees No Serious Threat Of Potential Spread Of Bubonic Plague From Mongolia, China

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:42 PM

Russia does not see any serious threat from possible spread of the bubonic plague from Mongolia and China, as the movement of people across the border has been almost completely stopped, Director of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgiy Zinoviev said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Russia does not see any serious threat from possible spread of the bubonic plague from Mongolia and China, as the movement of people across the border has been almost completely stopped, Director of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgiy Zinoviev said on Tuesday.

"Since we now have the movement of individuals across the border with both China and Mongolia seriously restricted, as well as the border between China and Mongolia, which is also almost completely closed, and our border with Mongolia, we have not seen any serious threats from the spread of this disease so far," Zinoviev said.

Two cases of the disease were confirmed in Mongolia's province of Khovd last week. A herder in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was also diagnosed with the bubonic plague on Sunday, domestic media reported. Moreover, media reported on Monday that another suspected case of the bubonic plague had been identified in western Mongolia.

More Stories From World

