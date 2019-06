Russia Sees No Sign of China Being Ready for Talks on Arms - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow sees no sign of China being ready to join any talks on arms, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

"China's position was set out with extreme clarity, I think, in public statements of the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

We are not seeing any signs of China being ready to consider joining not just Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, but joining any talks on issues linked to control over nuclear arms or their containment," Ryabkov said.