Russia Sees No Signs Of Anyone Wishing To Undermine Antarctic Treaty - Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 03:21 PM

Russia Sees No Signs of Anyone Wishing to Undermine Antarctic Treaty - Foreign Minister

Moscow sees no indication of anyone wanting to challenge the Antarctic Treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Moscow sees no indication of anyone wanting to challenge the Antarctic Treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

In July 2019, the 42nd Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting was held in Prague. The sides discussed how the of the Antarctic Treaty System (ATS) functions and the regulation of activities in this region, including scientific research, air control operations, and the regulation of tourist or any other non-governmental activities.

"I think that no one feels like undermining this treaty. We do not see any signs that the treaty will be challenged," Lavrov said to Russian tv host Sergey Brilev when asked about the Antarctic Treaty.

The ATS was designed to create a legal and organizational framework to regulate the signatories' activity on the continent and to solve all emerging disputes. The system is based on the 1959 Antarctic Treaty and the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meetings, during which the parties concerned exchange data, have consultations regarding their interests and decide on measures that support the principles of the treaty. A total of 54 countries have signed the agreement so far.

