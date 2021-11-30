UrduPoint.com

Russia Sees No US Readiness To Hold Meeting On Defense Issues - Diplomat

Moscow does not see Washington's readiness to consider an initiative to hold a meeting at the defense department level, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, told Sputnik

"Our proposals to de-escalate military tensions are actually rejected. So far we do not see the readiness to consider the Russian initiative to hold meetings at the level of defense departments on the reduction of military danger," Gavrilov said.

NATO is deliberately returning to scenarios of bipolar confrontation in Europe, the diplomat added.

