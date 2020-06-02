Russia Sees Nuclear Weapons in Non-Nuclear Countries As Potential Danger - Document

Russia sees the deployment of nuclear weapons in non-nuclear countries as a key military danger, the country's official policy on nuclear deterrence said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Russia sees the deployment of nuclear weapons in non-nuclear countries as a key military danger, the country's official policy on nuclear deterrence said.

The relevant decree of President Vladimir Putin was published Tuesday.

Russia also sees as key dangers the build-up of the potential enemy forces near its borders, the existence and uncontrolled spread of nuclear weapons and related technologies, and deployment of weapons, such as missile defense systems, in space.

"Nuclear deterrence aims to ensure that a potential enemy understands that the retaliation is inevitable in case of aggression against Russia and (or) its allies," the document read.