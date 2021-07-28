Russia Sees Opportunities to Cooperate With Biden Administration on Syria - Antonov

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Moscow sees opportunities for collaboration with Washington on Syria, including on humanitarian matters, antiterrorism efforts and refugee return, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"We see prospects for interaction on Syria with the Biden administration in various fields, including post-conflict reconstruction and humanitarian assistance, the return of Syrian refugees, as well as in the field of anti-terrorism. Of course, strictly observing the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the middle East state," Antonov said.