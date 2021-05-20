UrduPoint.com
Russia Sees Potential In Developing Arctic Through Investments - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:50 PM

Russia Sees Potential in Developing Arctic Through Investments - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russia considers it important to create a comfortable investment environment to promote economic development in the Polar region, which is comprised of Arctic territories of several countries, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The key to unlocking the economic potential of the Polar region more fully is the creation of a comfortable environment for investments. A the same time, development should be carried out in accordance with high environmental standards and with respect for the traditional way of life of the local population," Lavrov said at the 12th Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Iceland's Reykjavik.

Businesses that operate in the region must exercise social responsibility, according to him.

The Russian minister went on to speak in favor of further cooperation between the council and Russia's Arctic Forum, as well as expansion of cooperation between the subarctic regions of the council members, including connections through local chambers of commerce.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental forum that aims to promote partnership and coordination between the regional states, indigenous peoples and other shared issues, specifically those related to sustainable development and the environment. The eight Arctic states include Russia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States.

