Russia Sees Potential To More Than Double Agriculture Trade With Riyadh To $1.2Bln - Novak

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russia sees "great" prospects for agriculture trade with Saudi Arabia, which has a potential to more than double to $1.2 billion a year, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

Addressing the Russian-Saudi investment forum, which takes place on Monday, Novak noted that even though bilateral cooperation developed actively, there was still room for improvement.

"I would like to specially note a great potential for our cooperation in the area of agriculture. In 2018, agriculture trade totaled about $0.

5 billion - i.e. half of our total trade turnover. Here, we see a huge potential and believe that in the near future it is possible to boost trade to as high as $1.2 billion, that is, to exponentially increase today's level," Novak said.

The forum is organized by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority and the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships on the margins of Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to the kingdom.

Over 300 Russian and Saudi entities take part in the event.

