Russia Sees Prospects for Different Afghan Forces to Come to Power - Ambassador in Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) There are prospects for representatives of various political forces of the country to enter the future government of Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said.

"There are political forces, the spectrum of political forces is rich, such a patchwork quilt.

I can't get into the head of the Taliban, but it would be logical for them to have such a social support that would provide them with the broadest possible support of all political forces, except for the regime [of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who fled the country]. But he escaped, he is no longer there. And the Taliban guaranteed amnesty for ordinary officials, ordinary soldiers, they will not touch anyone," Zhirnov said on the air of Youtube channel Soloviev Live.

"I think there are prospects for representatives of different political forces to come to power," the ambassador added.