Russia Sees Record Increase in Housing Supply in 2022 - Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) An aggregate 102.7 million square meters (1.1 billion square feet) of housing was made available in Russia in 2022, 11% more than in the previous year, official figures show.

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin called the 100 million milestone an absolute record in the history of Russia's urban development.

Of the 102.7 million square meters, 57.2 million was built as a private initiative, according to data published Thursday by Russia's state statistics agency Rosstat.

At the same time, December saw a 17% drop in the cumulative square meters of housing year-on-year, with 9.4 million square meters going up for sale, the data showed.