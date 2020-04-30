UrduPoint.com
Russia Sees Record Rise As Virus Cases Surge Past 100,000

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 09:47 PM

Russia sees record rise as virus cases surge past 100,000

Coronavirus cases in Russia surged past 100,000 on Thursday as the country recorded its largest daily increase, after officials warned infections had not yet peaked and extended lockdown measures

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Coronavirus cases in Russia surged past 100,000 on Thursday as the country recorded its largest daily increase, after officials warned infections had not yet peaked and extended lockdown measures.

A spike of 7,099 confirmed infections in the last 24 hours brought Russia's total to 106,498 cases and 1,073 deaths from the virus, the government's coronavirus information site said in a daily update.

With the number of cases increasing by several thousand each day, Russia is now leading European countries in registering new infections.

President Vladimir Putin said the country's coronavirus response had shown that "we are together, we are a united country".

"Battling the threat of the coronavirus is a real test of our humanity," he said in a teleconference with volunteers and charity workers from various regions.

Russia's coronavirus death rate remains relatively low and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the country's actions had helped it avoid the catastrophic "Italian scenario".

