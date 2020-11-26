UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sees Record Virus Infections, Deaths

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 02:39 PM

Russia sees record virus infections, deaths

Russia on Thursday registered record numbers for daily infections and deaths from the coronavirus for the second time in less than a week

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Russia on Thursday registered record numbers for daily infections and deaths from the coronavirus for the second time in less than a week.

Health officials reported 25,487 new infections, bringing the national total to 2,187,990 cases since the beginning of the pandemic -- the fifth-highest caseload in the world.

Health authorities also reported 524 deaths, raising Russia's total fatalities from Covid-19 to 38,062.

It was the second time since Saturday that the country had registered record increases for both cases and deaths.

Despite the surge -- which President Vladimir Putin last week described as "alarming" -- Russia has not imposed the kind of lockdowns seen in some parts of Europe.

Authorities in many regions have required mask-wearing in public spaces and limited the number of in-office workers, but have not reintroduced the strict stay-at-home order put in place in the spring.

Russia has registered a much lower virus fatality rate than other badly hit countries, raising concerns that authorities are downplaying the severity of the health crisis.

Russia's Federal statistics service has released data showing excess deaths of more than 117,000 year-on-year between March and September, indicating that virus fatalities could be much higher.

While Moscow saw the most new cases on Thursday, the second wave is hitting the country's poorly funded regions the hardest.

Russia is pinning its hopes for controlling the pandemic on home-made vaccines, including the Sputnik V vaccine that researchers said Tuesday was 95 percent effective.

The jab will be provided free to Russian citizens and Moscow is looking to secure major international orders in the global race to supply vaccines.

Last month Putin announced that Russia had registered a second vaccine, EpiVacCorona.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on Thursday said that Russian manufacturers would begin mass producing vaccines in December or January.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Europe Vladimir Putin January March September December From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin: Support Program for Pharmaceutical Industry ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopia PM orders final offensive against disside ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Chinese Cabinet Chiefs to Hold Virtual Me ..

3 minutes ago

Charsadda police arrest four PO's among 25 suspect ..

3 minutes ago

CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, Collective Secu ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $46.91 a barrel W ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.