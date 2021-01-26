Russia Sees Signs Biden Administration Wants Dialogue on Cybersecurity - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Moscow can see some indication that the new US administration, led by President Joe Biden, is interested in a serious dialogue with Russia on cybersecurity, the director of the department of international information security at the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I think cybersecurity or, at least, building up mutual understanding with the US [in this field] is not just our priority, but Washington's as well, once you leave aside all the American ideology. We are getting some indications that the US will be interested in swiftly establishing a serious dialogue with us," Andrey Krutskikh said.