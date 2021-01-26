UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sees Signs Biden Administration Wants Dialogue On Cybersecurity - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia Sees Signs Biden Administration Wants Dialogue on Cybersecurity - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Moscow can see some indication that the new US administration, led by President Joe Biden, is interested in a serious dialogue with Russia on cybersecurity, the director of the department of international information security at the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I think cybersecurity or, at least, building up mutual understanding with the US [in this field] is not just our priority, but Washington's as well, once you leave aside all the American ideology. We are getting some indications that the US will be interested in swiftly establishing a serious dialogue with us," Andrey Krutskikh said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington All

Recent Stories

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

5 minutes ago

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..

14 minutes ago

BISE offers 'special chance' to candidates of HSSC ..

14 minutes ago

Air pollution linked to irreversible sight loss: s ..

14 minutes ago

PTA blocks website for uploading blasphemous movie ..

14 minutes ago

Teacher injured in robbery attempt in pakpattan

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.