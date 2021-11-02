Russia Sees Small, But Positive Developments in Relations With US - Antonov

Russia is seeing small but positive steps in relations with the United States, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday

"Over the past year, there have been some small, but still positive developments in bilateral relations," Antonov said in the opening remarks for the 10th Fort Ross Dialogue. "U.S. President Joe Biden accepted our proposal to extend the New START Treaty for five years without any conditions. In June, the heads of the two states held a summit in Geneva. The meeting had a busy agenda and was fruitful.

"

Moreover, the two countries have resumed professional dialogue on strategic stability and cybersecurity, the diplomat added.

"Averting an arms race and practicing self-restraint in cyber-competition are critically important for normalizing bilateral ties and preventing escalation of tension into a real crisis," he said. "A sustainable dialogue is held through Security Councils and Foreign Ministries. There are expert contacts on climate issues, the development and protection of the Arctic. business interaction continues, bilateral trade is growing."