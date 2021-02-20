Russia Sees Support for Sputnik V Vaccine From Austria, Germany, France, Italy - RDIF CEO

Moscow sees support for the Sputnik V vaccine from Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Saturday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Moscow sees support for the Sputnik V vaccine from Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Saturday.

"We see support from Austria, Germany, France, Italy.

Politicians in these countries say that people should have a right to choose a vaccine," Dmitriev said on the air of the Austrian broadcaster Ã–1.

"Everyone is trying to find some kind of politics in the vaccine, it simply does not exist," he added.