UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sees Support For Sputnik V Vaccine From Austria, Germany, France, Italy - RDIF CEO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 08:58 PM

Russia Sees Support for Sputnik V Vaccine From Austria, Germany, France, Italy - RDIF CEO

Moscow sees support for the Sputnik V vaccine from Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Saturday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Moscow sees support for the Sputnik V vaccine from Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Saturday.

"We see support from Austria, Germany, France, Italy.

Politicians in these countries say that people should have a right to choose a vaccine," Dmitriev said on the air of the Austrian broadcaster Ã–1.

"Everyone is trying to find some kind of politics in the vaccine, it simply does not exist," he added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia France Germany Austria Italy From

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE Unified Robotics registers re ..

41 seconds ago

Anti-coronavirus SOPs reviewed in different school ..

2 minutes ago

Russia in Talks With Several Austrian Companies on ..

2 minutes ago

Police submit challan in motorway gang-rape case

2 minutes ago

ECHR Decision on Navalny Case Not Based on Facts - ..

2 minutes ago

Government College University annual sports gala c ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.