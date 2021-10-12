UrduPoint.com

Russia Sees Taiwan As Part Of China - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) SULTAN, October 12 (Sputnik) - Russia perceives Taiwan as a part of China, and this stance is not subject to change, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Last week, Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said that mainland China may consider mounting a full-scale invasion of the island by 2025. The claim came after China sent close to 150 military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone within just a few days. On Saturday, President Xi Jinping said Beijing prefers "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan, opposing any foreign interference in the issue.

"You know, Russia, just like the vast majority of other countries in the world, considers Taiwan a part of the People's Republic of China. That's what we reason from and will reason from in our policies," Lavrov said, when asked how Moscow assesses China's actions and plan to reunite with Taiwan, and whether such steps pose a security threat to the region.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Taiwan positions itself as an independent country with a democratically elected government, while Beijing sees the island as a Chinese province.

