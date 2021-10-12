Russia Sees Targeted Attempts to Undermine Situation in Asia - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Russia sees targeted attempts to undermine the security situation in Asia, as narrow-format alliances and military blocs stick to the policy of containment, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the regional geopolitical situation is not getting easier, which hinders transition to a framework of comprehensive multilateral cooperation and integration. We see targeted attempts to 'heat up' the situation and undermine the existing mechanisms of interstate interaction. Narrow-format structures of exclusive composition and military blocs sticking to the Cold War logic and containment policy are making their contribution," Lavrov said at the ministerial meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia in Nur-Sultan.