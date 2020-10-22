UrduPoint.com
Russia Sees US Attempts To Stir Up Separatist Sentiments Among Syrian Kurds - Zakharova

Moscow sees Washington's attempts to tear the Kurds away from the Syrian state and stir up separatist sentiments among them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"Meanwhile, the situation in northeastern Syria causes growing concern. In particular, they recorded the provocative statements made the other day by the co-chairman of the executive council of the Syrian Democratic Council that Russia had allegedly failed the mission of guarantor of Rojava's negotiations with the Syrian government. It is noteworthy that literally immediately after the accusations against our country, another large US convoy with military equipment arrived in Trans-Euphrates from Iraqi territory.

Washington's ongoing efforts to tear the Kurds away from the multi-religious Syrian state and to fuel separatist sentiments are evident," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She noted that "there is information that Islamist radicals are getting more active, infiltrating into areas controlled by the legal authorities of Syria and engaging in local clashes with the Syrian military."

"We consistently call on Damascus and the self-proclaimed authorities in the northeast to engage in constructive dialogue in order to find mutually acceptable solutions," she added.

