Russia Sees US-Japan Military Drills as Threat to National Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Russia saw military exercises held recently by the United States and Japan in the Asia-Pacific as a threat to its security.

"The exercises you mentioned were held in close proximity to our country's far eastern regions. We consider Japan's actions to be a threat to Russia in the Asia-Pacific Region," she told reporters.

Russia has conveyed its concerns to Japanese diplomats and urged Japan to "act responsibly" in maintaining regional peace and stability, the spokeswoman added.