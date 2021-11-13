Russia sees US, NATO Black Sea drills as 'serious challenge': Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired Saturday that Moscow considered recent Black Sea exercises by US and other NATO ships as a serious challenge.

"The United States and its allies in NATO are carrying out unplanned exercises in the Black Sea.

Not only is a rather powerful naval group involved in these exercises, but also aviation, including strategic aviation. This is a serious challenge for us," he said in an interview with state broadcaster Vesti.