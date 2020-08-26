UrduPoint.com
Russia Sees Western Comments On Omsk Doctors' Role In Navalny Incident Deeply Offensive

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Russia Sees Western Comments on Omsk Doctors' Role in Navalny Incident Deeply Offensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Moscow sees statements by Western official in relation to doctors in Omsk in connection with the incident with Alexei Navalny deeply offensive, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"We consider accusations of some desire to 'hide the truth' from Western capitals against doctors in Omsk who immediately rendered highly qualified assistance to Alexei Navalny deeply offensive," the ministry said in a commentary.

